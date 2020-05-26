Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two arrested with 40 gram intoxicant powder in Kharar

Two arrested with 40 gram intoxicant powder in Kharar

Police said they were arrested at a naka on the basis of a tip-off

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two men were arrested with 40 gram intoxicant power from a naka in Kharar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ranbir Singh, a resident of Phase 7, Industrial Area, Mohali, and Anil Sharma of Sector 40D, Chandigarh.

Sukhbir Singh, station house officer of Kharar (sadar), said the accused were arrested on the basis of a tip-off while they were coming from Santemajra village on Monday. On searching, police found 20 gram intoxicant powder from each of the accused, he said.

They were produced before a court and sent to three-day remand. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4,000 get ration under PM scheme in Mohali
May 26, 2020 23:11 IST
A day after JD-U MLA booked for triple murder, his brother shot dead
May 26, 2020 23:10 IST
Caterer killed in Yerawada, 4 minors among 8 held
May 26, 2020 23:10 IST
Man bludgeoned to death in Hadapsar
May 26, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.