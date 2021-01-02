Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Two bars found serving liquor without licence in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

Two bars found serving liquor without licence in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

The two clubs in question are Eskobar and Chasers, which were also found flouting hookah ban a week ago

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two club managements booked for serving hookah to customers on Christmas were caught on the wrong foot once again after they were found serving liquor without valid excise permit.

The excise and taxation department, Chandigarh, has written to police to lodge another FIR against them, it has been learnt.

The two clubs in question are Eskobar and Chasers, both in Sector 9.

“We have written to the police, recommending the registration of an FIR against the two managements for violation of the Excise Act,” said Rakesh Kumar Popli, additional commissioner, excise and taxation, Chandigarh.



It was during checking on December 30 that the department recovered a pint of Old Monk, a quart of Blender’s Pride (half used), a quart of 100 Pipers (half used) and a quart of Rockford (used) from Eskobar, and two cases of Kingfisher beer (pints), three quarts of Jack Daniels and one quart of Jaguar from Chasers.

Sources said even on New Year’s Eve, a bar in Sector 35 was found serving liquor without an excise licence.

Earlier, on Christmas night, Eskobar owner Romi Chauhan and Chasers owner Kapil Katariya were booked for defying the hookah ban, following raids by the excise and taxation department.

Serving of hookah was banned in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. After a spate of such cases, the Chandigarh administration a couple of days back decided to invoke the more stringent Disaster Management Act against the violators and closing their establishments for three days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Farmers to intensify stir if Jan 4 talks not fruitful
by HT Correspondent
All eyes are now on Mumbai civic body polls: Congress chalks out road map
by Surendra P Gangan
Mohali MC takes over water supply in GMADA sectors
by HT Correspondent
Two bars found serving liquor without licence in Chandigarh’s Sector 9
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.