Two beaten to death in Rohtak, Jind

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Two men were beaten to death in separate cases in the last 24 hours, police said.

In the first incident, a 40-year-old man, Udaibhan of Uttar Pradesh, was bludgeoned to death by his colleague Nazir at a dhaba following a heated argument in Rohtak’s Sampla on Tuesday night, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Nazir, who is at large.

In the second incident, a 32-year-old man was found dead on Wednesday morning at Jind’s Karsola village.



The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar of the same village. A spokesperson of Jind police said the man was beaten to death with sticks and bricks by unidentified assailants.

“The victim’s family members said that he had left the house around 6.30pm on Tuesday and did not return home. A passerby spotted his body today and informed his family and the police,” the spokesperson added.

