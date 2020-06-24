Sections
Two blocks of Panjab University sealed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The employee was posted at the university’s re-evaluation branch; Chandigarh’s Covid-19 tally touches 420

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Two Panjab University (PU) buildings were sealed and sanitised after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old employee, a resident of Sector 29B, had been posted at the re-evaluation branch. She had attended office until Friday.

Aruna Ranjit Hall and the administrative block have been sealed and sanitised.

PU registrar professor Karamjeet Singh said as an employee posted at the re-evaluation branch was found infected and it is suspected that she and her family may have come in contact with employees of other branches, the step was taken as a precaution.



In the meantime, all officers posted in these blocks will seek information from their charges as to whether they had any contact with the employee.

Officials said relatives of the woman living on the PU Campus had been quarantined.

A 38-year-old woman of Khuda Lahora, who was admitted to the Government Multispecialty Hospital, has tested positive, taking the count of infections to 420, of which 92 are active cases. Six people have succumbed to the infection.

