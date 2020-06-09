Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two booked for robbing biker at gunpoint in Panchkula

Two booked for robbing biker at gunpoint in Panchkula

The complainant said two unidentified men on a bike robbed his mobile phone and bike

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two unidentified men were booked on Monday for robbing a biker at gunpoint in Chandimandir.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Billa village, Chandimandir.

He told police that he was going back home on his motorcycle after buying groceries on Sunday at around 8.30pm when he was stopped by two men on a bike.

“The man who was riding the bike pointed a gun at me and his aide took my mobile phone and motorcycle. Then, they fled the spot,” Kumar told the police.



A case has been registered under Section 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

17 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2020 00:35 IST
Finance panel gives two more years to Hero Cycles for maintaining Rakh Bagh in Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2020 00:32 IST
Delhi riots: Cops file three new charge sheets
Jun 10, 2020 00:30 IST
Punjab Engineering College study suggests ways to decongest Nayagaon
Jun 10, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.