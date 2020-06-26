Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two Chandigarh Police cops suspended

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An assistant sub-inspector and a constable of the UT Police were suspended on Thursday.

While ASI Balkar Singh is posted at the Sector 3 police station, constable Sandeep is deployed with the crime branch.

ASI Balkar was suspended for negligent handling of his service weapon. He had suffered an injury in his foot after his service weapon accidentally went off at his house in Sector 20 on the intervening night of June 22 and 23. He was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for the injury, and later referred to PGIMER. Balkar had maintained that he was changing clothes after returning from duty when his service weapon fired accidentally, leaving him injured.

He was suspended following a report by the Sector 3 SHO and a DSP. “Handling of the weapon is part of training of all police personnel and Balkar was found negligent in it,” said a senior officer, not willing to be named.



Constable Sandeep was suspended after he entered the house of DSP Gurmukh Singh in Sector 19 in an inebriated state on June 23 and misbehaved. During preliminary inquiry, Sandeep said he intended to go to the house of his colleague in Sector 20, but entered the DSP’s house by mistake. Both have been sent to the police lines.

