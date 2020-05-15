Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask

Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask

They were booked under Sections 188

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two men from Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) in Sector 26 were arrested for stepping out of their house without wearing a face mask on Thursday.

Police said the duo, Arvind Kumar and Deepak, was found roaming around at a market without wearing face masks. They were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. They were later released on bail.

A major Covid-19 hotspot in Chandigarh, Bapu Dham Colony has reported 122 cases so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.