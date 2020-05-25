Two children, 4 adults test positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar

Five persons including the children were contacts of a 36-year-old positive patient of Dada Colony in the city. (Representative Image/Reuters )

Two children aged eight and 10 years were among six persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar on Monday, taking the count to 228 in the district, including seven deaths and 200 recoveries, said Dr TP Singh Sandhu, nodal officer.

Five persons including the children were contacts of a 36-year-old positive patient of Dada Colony in the city. The sixth patient was a 56-year -old man from Guru Amardas Colony who had also contracted severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), health officials said.

District health authorities have also collected samples of 6,567 persons of which 5,885 tested negative.

The district has reported 123 positive cases since May 1, the highest in the state after Amritsar, which has 325 positive cases.