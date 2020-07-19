Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two Congress legislators in Punjab infected with Covid-19

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished both of them a speedy recovery.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:01 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for the past several days. The state’s Covid tally stood at 9,792, with 246 deaths as on Saturday evening. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

Two Congress legislators in Punjab have tested positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday.

“My colleagues @INCPunjab Mla Phagwara, Balwinder Dhaliwal ji & MLA Tarn Taran @DrDharambir  ji have tested positive for #Covid19. Wishing them a speedy recovery,” the CM said in a tweet.

Earlier, cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had tested positive for the virus. He was the first minister to have contracted the infection. Later, the minister’s wife and son had also got infected.



Punjab has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for the past several days. The state’s Covid tally stood at 9,792, with 246 deaths as on Saturday evening.

