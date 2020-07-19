Two Congress legislators in Punjab infected with Covid-19

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for the past several days. The state’s Covid tally stood at 9,792, with 246 deaths as on Saturday evening. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

Two Congress legislators in Punjab have tested positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday.

Singh wished both of them a speedy recovery.

“My colleagues @INCPunjab Mla Phagwara, Balwinder Dhaliwal ji & MLA Tarn Taran @DrDharambir ji have tested positive for #Covid19. Wishing them a speedy recovery,” the CM said in a tweet.

Earlier, cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had tested positive for the virus. He was the first minister to have contracted the infection. Later, the minister’s wife and son had also got infected.

