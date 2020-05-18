Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two Covid-19 deaths in Kapurthala, Amritsar

Two Covid-19 deaths in Kapurthala, Amritsar

Third Covid-19 death in Kapurthala, no more active cases in Pathankot

Updated: May 18, 2020 15:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Kapurthala

Kapurthala has reported 33 cases, including three deaths, while Pathankot has reported 29 cases, including two deaths. (Representative Image/Reuters )

Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in Kapurthala and Amritsar on Monday.

A 50-year-old man from Bagria village succumbed to the disease in a civil hospital in Kapurthala on Monday.

Civil surgeon Jasmit Kaur Bawa said the victim had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar and had been shifted to civil hospital with influenza-like symptoms on May 16.

Bawa said the patient’s sample was taken on Sunday and his diagnosis was confirmed on Monday but he passed away a few hours later.



Kapurthala has reported 33 cases, including three deaths. As many as 25 people have recovered from the virus.

PATHANKOT PATIENT HAD TESTED NEGATIVE TWICE

A 42-year-old Covid-19 patient from Pathankot breathed his last at Gurunanak Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar.

The patient, who had been suffering from tuberculosis and some other complications, had tested negative for the disease two consecutive times but later passed away after his health deteriorated, said Dr Shiv Charan, the head of the medicine department at the hospital.

The man was the last Covid-19 patient in the district as of the 29 positive cases in Pathankot, 27 have recovered while one woman who was the first to be infected had died on April 5.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two Covid-19 deaths in Kapurthala, Amritsar
May 18, 2020 15:34 IST
Amphan, now a super cyclone: IMD
May 18, 2020 15:33 IST
Rajasthan reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, count breaches 5000-mark; tally at 5,375
May 18, 2020 15:33 IST
Neelima on divorce from Pankaj: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’
May 18, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.