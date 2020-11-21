Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Two-day Ludhiana dist TT tourney begins

Two-day Ludhiana dist TT tourney begins

More than 50 players from the cadet and sub-junior boys’ and girls’ categories are participating in the tournament

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A player in action during the Ludhiana District Open Table Tennis Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

The two-day Ludhiana District Open Table Tennis Championship 2020 started at Shastri Hall, Guru Nanak Stadium, on Saturday. More than 50 players from the cadet and sub-junior boys’ and girls’ categories are participating in the tournament.

Jasmeen Makkar of Aspire Academy won the cadet girls singles title by beating Yashvi Sharma in three straight sets (11-6, 11-8 and 11-9).

In the sub junior girls category, Yana from Aspire Academy upset the second seed Palak from Elite Academy. In sub-junior boys, Agrim from Elite academy upset the top seed Aarush Goyal 3-2 in the quarter final.

In the semi-final, Jasmeen and Yashvi had both beaten their opponents in three straight sets.



In the semi-final matches for cadet boys, Aarav Dada beat Japsirat Singh, 11-5, 11-7,11-8 and Raghav Bhanot beat Satvik Jindal, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11.

In the sub junior girls semi-finals , Sehajpreet Kaur beat Yati, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, and Yana beat Palak, 11-4, 11-3 and 11-9.

In the quarter finals for sub junior boys’, Agrim beat Aayush Goyal, Aarav Batta beat Irvish and Amrinder beat Aryan Sachdeva.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
Nov 21, 2020 23:02 IST
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Nov 21, 2020 21:14 IST

latest news

Wildbuzz: An uncommon smartness
Nov 21, 2020 23:09 IST
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
Nov 21, 2020 23:02 IST
Trump’s attempts to overturn poll outcome fail, Biden forges ahead
Nov 21, 2020 22:58 IST
Trump tweets about voter ‘Fraud’ during G-20 opening meeting
Nov 21, 2020 23:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.