Two-day Ludhiana dist TT tourney begins

A player in action during the Ludhiana District Open Table Tennis Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

The two-day Ludhiana District Open Table Tennis Championship 2020 started at Shastri Hall, Guru Nanak Stadium, on Saturday. More than 50 players from the cadet and sub-junior boys’ and girls’ categories are participating in the tournament.

Jasmeen Makkar of Aspire Academy won the cadet girls singles title by beating Yashvi Sharma in three straight sets (11-6, 11-8 and 11-9).

In the sub junior girls category, Yana from Aspire Academy upset the second seed Palak from Elite Academy. In sub-junior boys, Agrim from Elite academy upset the top seed Aarush Goyal 3-2 in the quarter final.

In the semi-final, Jasmeen and Yashvi had both beaten their opponents in three straight sets.

In the semi-final matches for cadet boys, Aarav Dada beat Japsirat Singh, 11-5, 11-7,11-8 and Raghav Bhanot beat Satvik Jindal, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11.

In the sub junior girls semi-finals , Sehajpreet Kaur beat Yati, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, and Yana beat Palak, 11-4, 11-3 and 11-9.

In the quarter finals for sub junior boys’, Agrim beat Aayush Goyal, Aarav Batta beat Irvish and Amrinder beat Aryan Sachdeva.