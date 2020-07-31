Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two-day workshop on staying health amid Covid pandemic commences at Ludhiana agri varsity

As many as of 17 home scientists and demonstrators from Krishi Vigyan Kendras of Punjab attended the sessions on Day 1 of the workshop

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/iStock

A two-day virtual workshop on “Recommendations for better health during Covid-19”, organised by the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) scientists of College of Community Science, commenced at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

As many as of 17 home scientists and demonstrators from Krishi Vigyan Kendras of Punjab attended the sessions on Day 1 of the workshop.

Sandeep Bains, dean, College of Community Science, addressed the inaugural session and appreciated the efforts of the scientists and encouraged them to organise such workshops in future as well.

Kiran Bains, head, department of food and nutrition, gave a presentation on the role of diet in boosting immunity amid the pandemic.



Neerja Singla, senior scientist, department of food and nutrition, spoke on the importance of vegetables to improve nutritional status of the masses.

Renuka Aggarwal, scientist, department of food and nutrition, and Rohini Jain, research associate, demonstrated the preparation of nutritious recipes.

Dr Kiranjot Sidhu, principal scientist and head, department of extension education and communication management, spoke on indigenous ways to boost immunity.

Dr Prachi Bisht, scientist, department of human development and family studies, delivered a lecture on various strategies to overcome stress.

