Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Two days after farm protesters block Haryana CM’s convoy, Ambala SP transferred

Two days after farm protesters block Haryana CM’s convoy, Ambala SP transferred

A communication by state additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Rajeev Arora said that Kalia has been posted as SP, security, CID, replacing Hamid Akhtar, who is the new Ambala SP

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Protesters showing black flags to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Ambala on Tuesday. Thirteen farmers have been booked for rioting and attempt to murder, while farmer leaders have dissociated themselves from the protest. (HT file photo)

Two days after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s convoy was blocked and attacked by farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws in Ambala, the superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Kalia, was transferred to Panchkula.

A communication by state additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Rajeev Arora said that Kalia has been posted as SP, security, crime investigation department (CID), replacing Hamid Akhtar.

Akhtar will hold the charge of additional inspector general (AIG), welfare, along with that of the Ambala SP.

The CM’s convoy was blocked and attacked by protesting farmers near Agrasen Chowk in Ambala on Tuesday. Protesters under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) showed him black flags in protest against the three farm laws.



The situation was tense and SP Kalia was seen pushing protesters away himself to clear the convoy’s route, but in vain. The protesters threw flag sticks at the vehicles in the convoy.

Khattar was in Ambala to campaign for the BJP-JJP mayoral candidate Dr Vandana Sharma for the December 27 municipal corporation elections.

A case of murder bid and rioting was registered against 13 farmers on Tuesday night. Farm union leaders have dissociated themselves from those involved in the incident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
by hindistantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami

latest news

Jayam Ravi’s 25th film Bhoomi to release on Disney Hotstar for Pongal 2021
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
Frequency of allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine greater than expected: US
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
All decisions in Afghan peace process made after consulting Taliban leaders in Pakistan: Mullah Baradar
by HT Correspondent
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
by hindistantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.