Two deaths, 76 fresh cases in Punjab

Punjab on Sunday reported two deaths and 76 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 3,156‬. As per the latest field reports received till 10pm. The state has reported 71 fatalities due to Covid-19 so far.

Two men aged 66 and 85 died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, health officials said.

“The patient, resident of Pandori Mehma Amritsar, was a known case of diabetes. On June 12, he was admitted in an isolation ward. He died around 12:30am on Sunday and his samples tested positive after his death,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

“The 85-year old resident of Anngarh, who was tested Covid-19 positive few days ago, died on Sunday. He also had co-morbidities.”

The district also reported 15 fresh cases on Sunday, out of which five are fresh community transmission cases and seven are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

3 INFECTED IN GURDASPUR, 2 IN PATHANKOT

Pathankot deputy commissioner GS Khaira said: “Two more people of the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and were the contacts of Covid-19 patients. The total active cases in the district are now 65.”

Besides this, 3 more people were tested Covid-19 positive in Gurdaspur.

MOHALI SEES HIGHEST SINGLE-DAY SPIKE

Sixteen people, including two women and two children, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Sunday, in the biggest single-day spike witnessed in the district, which took its total count of confirmed cases to 176. Among the fresh cases, while nine are from Dera Bassi subdivision, the remaining seven are from Kharar subdivision.

FOUR TEST POSITIVE IN PATIALA

Four persons tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala on Sunday. Among those tested positive include a nurse posted at Government Rajindra Hospital, a contact of earlier found positive nurse and four-year-old girl from Shambhu, who returned from Jhansi last week. Meanwhile, two other cases are reported from Samana and DMW residential colony in Patiala.

13 FRESH CASES IN JALANDHAR

Sixteen 16 people tested positive of novel coronavirus in Jalandhar on Sunday. Health officials said three of the 6 persons tested positive will not be counted in Jalandhar tally because they belongs to other districts and states.

Meanwhile, a 22-yr-old migrant who had returned from Bihar tested positive for coronavirus at village Mohnowal in Garhshankar sub-division.

17 MORE CASES IN SANGRUR

Sangrur district recorded its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 17 new cases being reported from Malerkotla area. The age group of all patients is from 14 to 80 year-old. As per health department officials total active cases count has reached 51 in the district.

A man, who returned to Moga from Kolkata on June 4 and was home quarantine, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday.

Four persons tested positive of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Sunday. Four persons, including a 25-year-old man from Amritsar, who is suffering from acute pancreatitis and the 60-year-old man form Sangrur, are currently on oxygen support at the DMCH.

(Inputs from Sangrur, Ludhiana and Moga)