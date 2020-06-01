Two doctors test positive in Ludhiana, Covid-19 count climbs to 197

Two doctors, working at Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, taking the district tally to 197.

The doctors, a man and woman, aged 34 and 29, respectively, contracted the deadly infection while treating an 80-year-old ex-serviceman from Miller Gunj, who had been admitted to the hospital’s cardiology ward, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

After the ex-serviceman tested positive the doctors and paramedical staff who had treated him were isolated. The health department has started tracing the contacts of the doctors. All the doctors’ patients are being contacted and their families have been asked to self quarantine.

EIGHT OF FAMILY TEST POSITIVE

A day after, seven family members of a 51-year-old man who succumbed to Covid-19 on May 29, were found infected, his 33-year-old nephew also tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

His nephew had reported to the OPD at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) with flu-like symptoms three days ago. He has been admitted to the Ludhiana civil hospital.

The 51-year-old man’s source of infection is yet to be determined.

The health department has started extensive contact tracing of the victim’s family.The paramedical staff and other employees of a private hospital in Model Town had also come in contact with the victim.

So far, the victim’s 50-year-old wife, 29-year-old daughter, 26-year-old son, 63-year-old brother, 60-year-old sister-in-law, 37-year-old nephew, and 11-year-old grandnephew have tested positive.

Health authorities say the family owned a wholesale cloth business and had re-opened their shop in Salem Tabri after curfew restrictions were lifted.

The area around the victim’s house, which is located in the densely populated Chhawani Mohalla, has been sealed. Random samples are being collected, they said.

38 ACTIVE CASES

There are 38 active cases in the district. A total of 149 patients have been discharged while eight have succumbed to the disease. The recovery rate of the district is 76.4% while the fatality rate is 4.1%.