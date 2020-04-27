Two doctors, ward boy test positive for Covid-19 at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32

Sections
The trio were posted in the same block of the hospital as the attendant who tested positive for the virus on Friday

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 11:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Chandigarh has witnessed a spike of 12 cases in the last four days taking the total count to 39. (Representative Image/Ravi Kumar/HT)

Two resident doctors and a ward boy working at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The doctors and the ward boy were posted at the operation theatre in Block B of the hospital. An operation theatre attendant posted in the same block had tested positive for the virus on Friday. The source of his infection is not known yet.

Confirming the same, UT health-cum-home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said they either contracted the infection from the attendant, who tested positive on Friday, or from a patient they attended.

The city in last four days has witnessed spike of 12 cases taking the total count to 39, of which 17 people have been discharged.



All of the 12 cases reported in the city in last four days are linked to healthcare workers, which include two doctors, one nurse, one operation theatre attendant and his five family members, and two ward attendants from Government Medical College and Hospital Sector 32 and one nurse from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

