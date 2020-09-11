Two drug addicts arrested for robbery, assault in Chandigarh

Two drug addicts were arrested for executing robbery and assaulting a senior citizen in Sector 56 here, police said on Friday. The accused, Honey and Vishal alias Chundi, both in their 20s and residents of the same locality, have been sent to judicial custody.

The police said Honey attacked a tailor, Mohd Ayub, 73, with scissors after he caught him trying to steal three mobile phones from his house in the wee hours of Friday. The victim has been hospitalised. Honey has been booked under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the IPC.

Vishal also used the similar method to commit a theft at the house of one Rizwan Ahmed, but was caught by locals. A case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 458 of the IPC was registered against him.

As per the police, the duo used to conduct a recce before stealing mobiles and wallets from houses. They then used to sell the stolen items at throwaway prices to buy drugs, the police said, adding that they were not related and used to operate independently.