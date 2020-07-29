Two elderly women lose gold chains to snatchers in 2 days in Chandigarh

A 62-year-old woman out on an evening walk lost her gold chain to two motorcycle-borne snatchers in Sector 21, Chandigarh, police said on Wednesday.

Victim Satya Verma told police that she was on her way back home after the walk on Tuesday evening when the incident took place.

She raised the alarm but the accused managed to flee.

A case under Sections 379A and 356 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-19 police station. Cops are scanning CCTV footage of the area to get leads in the case.

The incident comes a day after a 73-year-old woman lost her gold chain to a snatcher in Sector 15. The woman, identified as Shakuntala, was returning from market when a youth approached her from the rear and fled after snatching her gold chain.