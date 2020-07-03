Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two evacuation flights with 246 passengers land at Chandigarh airport

Two evacuation flights with 246 passengers land at Chandigarh airport

71 passengers arrived from New Zealand and 175 from Kuwait

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Two flights with 246 stranded Indians from Auckland (New Zealand) and Kuwait landed at Chandigarh International Airport on Thursday .

Air India flight number AI1317 from Auckland via Delhi landed at 7.24 am with 71 passengers from various states of the region.

Another evacuation flight, GoAir Flight No G87230, from Kuwait landed at around 5.51 pm with 175 passengers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Jul 03, 2020 01:03 IST
Day 1 of complete lockdown gets good response in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli
Jul 03, 2020 00:59 IST
Classes to be discontinued if fee is not paid: VIBGYOR Schools to parents
Jul 03, 2020 00:54 IST
Two doctors among four test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali
Jul 03, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.