Two gangsters attack jail staff in Ludhiana after being caught with mobile phone

Inmates of the Central Jail here seem to have an easy access to mobile phones and internet.

Two gangsters, Gurjant Singh alias Janta and Jagroop Singh alias Joopa, attacked jail guards when they recovered a mobile phone from them.

The Division number 7 police have lodged a case against the gangsters for possessing mobile phone and attacking jail employees.

The accused Gurjant Singh alias Janta of Saddu Shahwala of Ferozepur and Jagroop Singh alias Joopa of Chananke village are already facing trial in several criminal cases, including kidnapping, robbery and attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons.

Joopa and Gurjant were arrested by the Amritsar police in 2016 with weapons. Joopa is also a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

Gurjant was again arrested by the Jagraon police in 2019 for possessing illegal weapons.

According to Shiv Kumar, assistant superintendent of jail, the jail staff conducted a special checking in the jail on June 11. Both gangsters are lodged in the high security zone of the jail. When the jail staff, along with CRPF jawans, recovered the mobile phone from them, they attacked them in an attempt to snatch the mobile from them.

ASI Harshpal Singh, investigating the case, said a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of Common intention) of the IPC and section 52 (A) of the prisons Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 7 police station.

The police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning to know from where they had procured the mobile phone.

FIRING AT JAIL INMATE’S HOUSE: ‘CONSPIRACY HATCHED IN JAIL’

Investigators, probing the incident of firing at the house of Rishav alias Nannu, an accused in an attempt to murder case and lodged in the jail, have claimed that the conspiracy was hatched inside the jail.

Three accused, who are lodged in the jail and had easy access to mobile phones, internet and social networking sites, had directed their accomplices to fire at the house of Rishav and district Youth Congress (central) president Shubham Arora.

The Division number 3 police on Friday brought the three accused on production warrant from Ludhiana central jail for questioning. The police have booked a total of ten accused in the case.

The accused, brought from the jail, are Manwinder Singh alias Nikka Jattana, of Jattana village of Mansa district, Manpritpal Singh Pratty of Jamalpur, Krishna Sahni of Sector 32 of the Chandigarh road.

Nikka Jattana had taken the responsibility of attack through a Facebook post on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused had uploaded the post from the jail.