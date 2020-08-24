Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two held for attempting to murder PCR cops in Ludhiana

Two held for attempting to murder PCR cops in Ludhiana

Two accused are still at large

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police arrested two men for attempting to murder two police control room (PCR) officers and trying to snatch their weapon in Basant Nagar on Sunday night. Two of their accomplices managed to escape the spot.

The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh alias Tinde of Lohara and Gurwinder Singh, both 23-years-old. Their accomplices, Satnam Singh alias Santa of Ishar Nagar and Hinda of Dhillon Nagar are yet to be arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Pal Singh, who is deputed at PCR motorcycle number 31 in Daba area, said he and head constable Jagdeep Singh received an alert that some miscreants are pelting stones at house of a woman in Basant Nagar and hurling abuses.

He added that as they reached at the spot, the accused tried to escape but Inderpal and Gurwinder slipped on the road. When the cops tried to nab them, they attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. The accused also tried to snatch their carbine, tore head constable Jagdeep Singh’s uniform and fled leaving their motorcycle on the road.



The ASI added that he immediately sounded Daba police station. A case has been registered against the accused at Daba police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the other accused and police are investigating to know their past criminal record.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Union education minister reviews activities of National Institute of Open Schooling
Aug 24, 2020 22:22 IST
TikTok sues Donald Trump administration over ban, says no security threat
Aug 24, 2020 22:19 IST
Covid-19: Real estate investors skip paying loans while raising billions
Aug 24, 2020 22:16 IST
MC panel approves multi-level parking in Manimajra
Aug 24, 2020 22:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.