Two held for firing at lab technician in Chandigarh's Sector 22

Two held for firing at lab technician in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two months after a lab technician was shot at in Sector 22, two persons involved in the firing were arrested in Patiala.

The accused, identified as Inderpal Singh of Sector 22 and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, of Ropar, were arrested by the crime investigation agency of Patiala police and will be brought to Chandigarh on production warrants.

A .32 bore pistol used in the crime was also recovered from their possession.

Amrik Singh, 48, was shot in his right thigh outside his house in Sector 22 on October 25 morning. Police said that accused Inderpal had wanted to marry the victim’s daughter, but the proposal was refused by the father.

Inderpal had then hatched the plan to avenge the refusal and Harpreet had fired the gunshots. A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act.

