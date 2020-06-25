Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two held for stealing from govt school in Mohali

Two held for stealing from govt school in Mohali

Police said the stolen items were recovered from the possession of the accused

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing from a Government Middle School in Raipur Kalan.

The accused have been identified as Parvinder Singh and Jatinder Singh, both residents of Raipur Kalan village.

Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, in-charge of Saneta police post, said two LCDs, three CPUs and a printer that were stolen from the school were recovered from the possession of the accused.

He said investigation has been initiated as the case was registered against them at the Sohana police station.



The duo was produced in a local court which remanded them to one-day police custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune records 725 new Covid-19 cases, 16 succumb to infection in last 24 hours
Jun 25, 2020 23:51 IST
Two held for stealing from govt school in Mohali
Jun 25, 2020 23:51 IST
Changes in CBSE evaluation process may affect DU admissions
Jun 25, 2020 23:50 IST
Four vehicle thieves arrested in Jewar, 21 stolen bikes recovered
Jun 25, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.