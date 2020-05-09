Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two held for trying to run over Kaithal cop

Two held for trying to run over Kaithal cop

The accused had hit a barricade and injured ASI Satish Kumar on Thursday night

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The crime investigation agency of Kaithal police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly trying to run over an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at a naka on Dhand Road.

As per the police, the accused have been identified as Sagar Kumar and Tarsem Saini, both residents of Kaithal.

The police have also impounded their damaged Hyundai i20 car and recovered two bottles of liquor from it.

Kaithal SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused had hit a barricade and injured ASI Satish Kumar on Thursday night. He said the driver of that car later managed to flee the spot.



ASI Satish had sustained multiple injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. The accused have been booked under sections 307, 332, 353 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code.

