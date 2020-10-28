Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Two held with drugs in Chandigarh

Two held with drugs in Chandigarh

Two men were held from different nakas and 608g charas and 112.58g heroine worth ₹12 lakh were recovered from them, the police said on Tuesday.On the intervening night of...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two men were held from different nakas and 608g charas and 112.58g heroine worth ₹12 lakh were recovered from them, the police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of October 26/27, special nakas were laid. A 32-year-old man of Nayagaon was held with 608g charas on a motorcycle near the dividing road of Sector 2/11 and PEC light point. The accused was identified as Vineet Thakur, who works for a private company. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.

In another case, a 24-year-old youth of Anandpur Sahib was arrested with 112.58 gram heroin. Accused Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, alias Jass, who works as a driver was arrested from the dividing road of Sector 8/9 near the Sector 4-5-8-9 roundabout. A case was registered.

Both the accused were on Tuesday produced before a court and remanded to two-day police custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:06 IST
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:21 IST
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Oct 27, 2020 20:11 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Oct 27, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

Tiger, suspected of killing 8 people, captured from Maharashtra
Oct 28, 2020 00:11 IST
Punjab health minister distributes 4,771 smart ration cards in Mohali
Oct 28, 2020 00:07 IST
Covid claims 13 lives in Haryana, 1,248 new cases surface
Oct 28, 2020 00:07 IST
Khattar inaugurates government college in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani, sports stadium in Kalka
Oct 28, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.