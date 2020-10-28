Two held with drugs in Chandigarh

Two men were held from different nakas and 608g charas and 112.58g heroine worth ₹12 lakh were recovered from them, the police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of October 26/27, special nakas were laid. A 32-year-old man of Nayagaon was held with 608g charas on a motorcycle near the dividing road of Sector 2/11 and PEC light point. The accused was identified as Vineet Thakur, who works for a private company. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.

In another case, a 24-year-old youth of Anandpur Sahib was arrested with 112.58 gram heroin. Accused Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, alias Jass, who works as a driver was arrested from the dividing road of Sector 8/9 near the Sector 4-5-8-9 roundabout. A case was registered.

Both the accused were on Tuesday produced before a court and remanded to two-day police custody.