Two IAS officers transferred out of Chandigarh

Two IAS officers transferred out of Chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 21:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Close on the heels of the repatriation of two senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers from Chandigarh to their parent Punjab cadre, two more IAS officers were transferred out of the UT on Tuesday.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) ordered the transfer of Sanjay Kumar Jha (2008 batch) to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He is secretary, departments of animal husbandry and fisheries, public relations, personnel, printing and stationery, cooperation, establishment and agriculture, in the Chandigarh administration.

Sachin Rana (2014 batch), special secretary, departments of technical education and house allotment committee, also holding the charge of additional deputy commissioner, additional registrar cooperative societies, and secretary, Red Cross Society, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Nitika Pawar (2012 batch) has been transferred from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Chandigarh. The MHA has also ordered the transfer of IPS officer Ketan Bansal (2016 batch) from Mizoram to Chandigarh.

