Home / Chandigarh / Two, including minor held for kidnapping, murdering 16-year-old in Ludhiana

Two, including minor held for kidnapping, murdering 16-year-old in Ludhiana

Accused said they kidnapped teen for ransom

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after a 16-year-old was kidnapped and murdered, police arrested two of his friends, including a minor, on Wednesday. The accused confessed that they kidnapped the victim, Preet Verma, with intention of demanding ransom from his father, police said.

One of the accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar, 19, a resident of Gujjarmal road, Pindi street, who cleared his Class 12 exam this year, while his minor accomplice has cleared Class 10.

The accused said they killed Verma on Monday night, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Gurbinder Singh said the accused killed Verma brutally by thrashing his head with bricks repeatedly at an under construction colony in Husainpura village. The accused also stuffed construction material and gravel in his mouth to choke him. The accused told police that they used to play cricket with Verma.



The ACP said the accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of IPC at Salem Tabri police station.

