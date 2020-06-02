Two juveniles among 4 held for burglary attempt at PNB branch in Chandigarh

Two of the accused in police custody in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police have arrested a mechanic and a waiter, along with two juveniles, for the burglary attempt at the Kishangarh branch of Punjab and National Bank (PNB) on the night of May 30.

Though the group had managed to enter the branch by breaking the shutter’s lock, they had left empty-handed.

Those arrested were identified as Arjun, alias Pappu, 18, of Mariwala town in Manimajra, and Gaurav Chand, alias Fauji,19, of Khumar Wali Gali in Manimajra. The two juveniles are school dropouts.

They were arrested from the forest area adjoining Janta Colony near the Manimajra railway line. The iron rod used to break the locks was recovered from Arjun.

Police said Arjun, an auto mechanic, had six cases of theft registered against him in Manimajra. His accomplice, Gaurav, who works as a waiter, has no criminal history.

They were booked under Section 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of bank’s deputy manager Priyanka, who stated that she was informed about the bank’s broken locks on the morning of May 31, though nothing was stolen.