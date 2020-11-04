Two killed as car crashes into gate inside Jammu tunnel

The vehicle crashed into Gate 16 around 9.30 pm on Tuesday night. (Representative Image)

Two persons were killed and another injured when a car crashed into an emergency exit gate inside the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here on Tuesday night.

The vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur district, a police official said.

Bittu Sharma, 40, and Sudesh Pandit, 28, of Ramban did not survive the crash while Ganesh Gautam, 20, also of Ramban is undergoing treatment.

Police said, “The vehicle crashed into Gate 16 around 9.30 pm. It appears the driver lost control over the vehicle.”