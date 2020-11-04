Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Two killed as car crashes into gate inside Jammu tunnel

Two killed as car crashes into gate inside Jammu tunnel

The vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur district; one of the occupants survived

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

The vehicle crashed into Gate 16 around 9.30 pm on Tuesday night. (Representative Image)

Two persons were killed and another injured when a car crashed into an emergency exit gate inside the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here on Tuesday night.

The vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur district, a police official said.

Bittu Sharma, 40, and Sudesh Pandit, 28, of Ramban did not survive the crash while Ganesh Gautam, 20, also of Ramban is undergoing treatment.

Police said, “The vehicle crashed into Gate 16 around 9.30 pm. It appears the driver lost control over the vehicle.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 17:00 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
Nov 04, 2020 17:30 IST

latest news

Thankful to police for action against Arnab Goswami: Anvay Naik’s family
Nov 04, 2020 18:07 IST
Hazlewood eyeing red-ball bowling practice to prepare for India series
Nov 04, 2020 18:04 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami launches mobile Amma Canteens
Nov 04, 2020 18:03 IST
Maharashtra govt allows cinema halls to open with 50% occupancy from Nov 5
Nov 04, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.