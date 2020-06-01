Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap

Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap

Police said a car coming from the opposite direction hit them and left them seriously injured

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two people died in a road mishap on Morinda-Kurali road near Chatamala village on Sunday night.

The victims have been identified as Ranjodh Singh, 40, a resident of Chatamala village and Harjoban Singh, 40, of Shahpur village.

Police said they were going towards Kurali from Morinda on a motorcycle when a car coming from the opposite direction hit them and left them seriously injured.

They were rushed to government hospital in Morinda where Harjoban died.



Ranjodh was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified car driver.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Newlywed couple commits suicide in Sonepat
Jun 01, 2020 22:59 IST
UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: District-wise list of qualified candidates released, check it here
Jun 01, 2020 23:01 IST
South Africa cricketers may resume training from next week: report
Jun 01, 2020 22:50 IST
Body found in Dera Bassi pond: Police arrest victim’s in-laws; husband on the run
Jun 01, 2020 22:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.