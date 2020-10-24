Two light intensity quakes occur in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, Chamba

A quake of 2.7 magnitude was reported in Chamba district on Friday, too. (Representational photo)

Two earthquakes of light intensity rattled Bilaspur and Chamba district on Saturday.

The first quake measuring 3.2 on Richter scale struck in Bilaspur district at 10.34am. The epicentre was at a shallow depth of 7km.

Another earthquake of 2.7 intensity rattled Chamba district. The tremors were felt at 12.15pm. The epicentre was 5km deep, the Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Earlier, a quake of 2.7 magnitude was reported in Chamba district on Friday.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported from the two districts.