Two lives snuffed out in road mishaps in Ludhiana

Two men died in road mishaps at Samrala Chowk and Jalandhar Bypass on Monday.

In the first case, a 45-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle hit him near Kailash Nagar.

The victim has been identified as Mahesh Kumar of Phullanwal. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Dinesh, the victim’s brother.

Dinesh said his brother had left the house to buy groceries at 6pm, but did not return. At night, he received a phone call from a driver of an ambulance service, who told him that Mahesh was found injured outside a petrol pump in Kailash Nagar after an unidentified vehicle had hit him.

The driver also said that Mahesh died on the way to hospital.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Basti Jodhewal police station.

In another incident, a man died after a passenger bus crushed him to death near Tajpur cut.

The victim has been identified as Surinder Kumar, 28, of Ram Nagar. A case has been registered against the driver of the bus, Gurbinder Singh of Amritsar.

The case was registered based on the statement of Rajiv Malhotra, a friend of the victim.

He said Kumar was going towards Samrala Chowk when the incident took place. After the incident, the driver of the bus managed to escape.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.