Two men held for robbing bike in Ludhiana

The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Sunday. (HT photo)

Two men were arrested on Sunday for robbing a motorcycle at Dhandhara Road four months ago. They were also involved in snatchings in the Khanna area, police said.

Two motorcycles and four mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Lovedeep Singh alias Ashu and Gurdev Nath, both residents of Khanna. Their accomplice, Ranjit Singh, is yet to be arrested.

Based on information obtained during questioning, police arrested a shopkeeper, Kamal Singh, who bought stolen mobile phones from the accused.

Sub-inspector Labh Singh, station house officer at City 2 police station, Khanna, said that police arrested the accused near Shiv Dyala Temple in Khanna following a tip-off.

He added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.