Two men held for stabbing 19-year-old to death in Chandigarh colony

Sandeep was rushed to the hospital and during treatment was declared dead.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two brothers were held for stabbing a 19-year-old to death on Sunday night in Colony Number 4 here, the police said.

Police said that Akash, 21, and Vikash, 19, of Colony No 4 stabbed Sandeep, alias Patisha, of Maloya, repeatedly owing to old rivalry. Two of their accomplices are yet to be arrested.

In his statement, the victim’s father Jugnu, 45, said that he worked as a welder and has three sons Rinku, Deepak and Sandeep alias Patisha. The deceased Sandeep is his youngest son who drove an e-rickshaw.

Jugnu said that on April 17, Varinder was injured in a quarrel and Sandeep was named as one of the accused in the case. He said on Sunday night, his son’s friend came and informed him that some people were beating Sandeep up.



When he reached near Rajesh Karyana Store in Colony No 4, he saw his son lying on the ground and Akash was stabbing him in the stomach. Aman, alias Muthethi, and Vikash, Akash’s brother, were raining kicks and blows on him.

Sandeep was rushed to the hospital and during treatment was declared dead. A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Akash, Vikash, Aman and Varinder. The two others are yet to be arrested.

