Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Two men held for stabbing Chandigarh financier, snatching gold chain

Two men held for stabbing Chandigarh financier, snatching gold chain

Identified as Mohit Thakur, 26, and Vijay Singh Rawat, 28, they are residents of Phase 11, Mohali

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two men have been arrested for snatching a financier’s gold chain after attacking him with a knife at his office in Sector 44 last week.

Identified as Mohit Thakur, 26, and Vijay Singh Rawat, 28, they are residents of Phase 11, Mohali. They were arrested on Friday, on a tip-off about a duo roaming in Sector 38 and trying to sell the stolen chain, which has been recovered.

Police said the accused had planned to rob financier Ravinder Bindra of money. A Sector-51 resident, he was at his office in Sector 44 when the duo reached there and attacked him with a knife around 8:45pm on October 31.

After a brief scuffle, they fled with his gold chain. Bindra sustained stab wounds on his hand and lower hip. Besides the blood-stained knife, police had also recovered a fake pistol from the spot. A case was registered at the police station in Sector 34.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 23:12 IST
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
Nov 07, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
Nov 07, 2020 23:05 IST

latest news

Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor apartment in Greater Noida west
Nov 08, 2020 00:02 IST
Amazon employee booked in Noida for fraud worth ₹7.75 lakh
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
Witerati: Chithi chithi gang gang
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
Noida police to issue ‘green’ fire cracker licence for three days
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.