Two minor brothers drown in Karnal pond

Two brothers aged 10 and 12 drowned in a pond in Kachwa village of Karnal district on Wednesday morning.

Ramesh Kumar, uncle of the boys, said they fell in the pond while playing.

Few villagers brought them out and rushed them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Villagers alleged that the panchayat was digging in this pond, while there were several other ponds in the village.

Kachwa sarpanch Ajay Kumar said the pond was under construction and the boys drowned in a small pit in its corner.

Police have sent the bodies to Karnal medical college for autopsy and launched a probe.