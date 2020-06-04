Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two minor brothers drown in Karnal pond

Two minor brothers drown in Karnal pond

Few villagers brought them out and rushed them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two brothers aged 10 and 12 drowned in a pond in Kachwa village of Karnal district on Wednesday morning.

Ramesh Kumar, uncle of the boys, said they fell in the pond while playing.

Few villagers brought them out and rushed them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Villagers alleged that the panchayat was digging in this pond, while there were several other ponds in the village.



Kachwa sarpanch Ajay Kumar said the pond was under construction and the boys drowned in a small pit in its corner.

Police have sent the bodies to Karnal medical college for autopsy and launched a probe.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP
Jun 04, 2020 01:18 IST
Kaithal liquor vend fire: Two arrested on murder charges
Jun 04, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.