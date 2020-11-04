Two mishap victims donate organs to 8 recipients at Chandigarh’s PGIMER

A 45-year-old granthi, Gurinder Singh of Phalsanda Rangran village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, was critically injured in a road accident and was declared brain dead on October 30. (HT PHOTO)

The kidneys and corneas of two donors, who lost their lives in road accidents, gave fresh leases of life to four and restored the sight of four others in the last fortnight here at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

A 45-year-old granthi, Gurinder Singh of Phalsanda Rangran village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, was critically injured in a road accident and was declared brain dead on October 30. After his wife expressed desire to donate multiple organs, the sights of two were restored with the corneas and two others received the kidneys harvested from the donor.

Similarly, a 50-year-old man of Dera Bassi fell victim to a road accident on October 14 and was declared brain dead on October 21. The family decided to go for organ donation after they were counselled. Two patients received the donor’s kidneys and two others received the corneas.