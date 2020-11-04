Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Two mishap victims donate organs to 8 recipients at Chandigarh’s PGIMER

Two mishap victims donate organs to 8 recipients at Chandigarh’s PGIMER

The patients received the donors’ kidneys and corneas

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 45-year-old granthi, Gurinder Singh of Phalsanda Rangran village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, was critically injured in a road accident and was declared brain dead on October 30. (HT PHOTO)

The kidneys and corneas of two donors, who lost their lives in road accidents, gave fresh leases of life to four and restored the sight of four others in the last fortnight here at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

A 45-year-old granthi, Gurinder Singh of Phalsanda Rangran village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, was critically injured in a road accident and was declared brain dead on October 30. After his wife expressed desire to donate multiple organs, the sights of two were restored with the corneas and two others received the kidneys harvested from the donor.

Similarly, a 50-year-old man of Dera Bassi fell victim to a road accident on October 14 and was declared brain dead on October 21. The family decided to go for organ donation after they were counselled. Two patients received the donor’s kidneys and two others received the corneas.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Nov 04, 2020 01:21 IST
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Nov 04, 2020 00:42 IST
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
Nov 04, 2020 00:03 IST

latest news

Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Nov 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Theatre Vs OTT: The ‘right-s’ step in the unlock mode!
Nov 04, 2020 01:13 IST
Third wave: 6.7k new Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Nov 04, 2020 01:10 IST
Constable dismissed for forging documents to make passport
Nov 04, 2020 01:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.