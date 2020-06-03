Two months on, crowding concern keeps OPDs at Chandigarh’s govt hospitals shut

Sections
OPD services were closed down on March 20 amid the threat of Covid-19 outbreak

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 19:19 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Nearly 10,000 patients visited the PGIMER OPDs daily before the Covid pandemic. (HT File Photo)

Suspended on March 20, OPDs at PGIMER and five other government hospitals in the city continue to remain shut even as most of the restrictions announced in view of the Covid-19 pandemic have been withdrawn.

The OPD services at PGIMER, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and other allied hospitals were suspended as norms like social distancing could not be followed amid heavy crowds.

For over two months later, only emergency wings continue to be offered at the three medical institutes and the three civil hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 45 and Sector 22.

A medical hub for north Indian states, Chandigarh sees patients coming in from as far as Jammu and Kashmir and even parts of Uttar Pradesh for treatment.



According to PGIMER, a centrally funded premier medical institute, they cannot go back to the previous practice where thousands of patients visited the OPDs daily, waiting among thick crowds.

“Our focus currently is on improving the tele-consultation services. More than 600 people are being registered everyday through the telephone lines, following which our doctors reach back to them and provide appointments to patients who need in-person consultation. But, there is no decision on reopening of OPDs as of now,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

The hospital, however, is mulling to convert a part of the mutli-level parking outside the OPD into a holding area where patients can be screened before entering the building.

“There is a fear of spread of infection. Even if one positive person enters the crowded OPD, it can create havoc. Who will be responsible for that?” Dr Ram questioned.

On reopening of OPD services at GMCH-32 and GMSH-16, UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said, “It is going to take time as UT’s health staff is still engaged in various activities like screening train and air passengers and are also working in containment zones in addition to taking care of Covid positive patients.”

