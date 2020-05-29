Two months on, once brimming eateries along the NH-44 on verge of closure

The Karnal Haveli, poplar for its hospitality and food, wears a deserted look. (HT PHOTO )

Before the coronavirus-induced lockdown, eateries lining the NH-44 used to be brimming with customers but two months of lockdown have left these popular joints on the verge of closure.

The Karnal Haveli, Zhilmil, Mannat, Neelkanth, Divine Star, Dana Pani, The Vivan, Mayur and Fauji Dhaba are just some of the outlets famous for their lip-smacking fares. Commuters would make it a point to stop at these eateries.

The hospitality industry is perhaps one of the worst-hit industries amid the pandemic. Owners say the two-and-a-half month closure has wrecked irreparable damage and that there was little hope of revival.

Owners say the two-and-a-half month closure has wrecked irreparable damage and that there is little hope of revival. ( HT PHOTO )

PROSPECTS LOOK BLEAK, SAY DHABA OWNERS

Mannat Star Dhaba manager Pradeep Rawat says, “We had to send back around 110 employees as there was no possibility of revival over the next six months.”

Though the government has allowed home delivery of edibles, owners of these eateries are reluctant to resume services. They say restaurants and dhabas cannot survive on home delivery of orders, which contribute a meager 5% of their earnings.

Zhilmil Karnal Dhaba manager Surinder Mittal says, “There have been no sales since March 22. We have lost around Rs 1.25 lakh a day during the lockdown.”

Mittal says the dhaba had to reduce its staff strength from 55 to 10 members to keep the eatery afloat.

“The dhaba is costing us around Rs 5,000 a day these days, apart from the electricity bill and other fixed expenses,” he said.

Though, the CM hinted that more relaxations might be given (as per MHA orders) from June 1, dhaba owners were not placated. ( HT PHOTO )

CMs ASSURANCES FAIL TO RESUSCITATE HOPE

The issue was raised before chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his recent visit to Karnal. Though, the CM hinted that more relaxations might be given (as per MHA orders) from June 1, dhaba owners were not placated.

“The number of cases are increasing day by day, even if the government allows us to start our kitchens, do you think people will put their life at stake to eat in dhabas?” asked Amit Kumar, owner of Golden Hut Dhaba in Kurukshetra.

The industry has demanded relaxation in GST, property tax and electricity bills for at least one year. ( HT PHOTO )

HUNDREDS LEFT JOBLESS

The eateries provided employment to hundreds of people, including waiters, cooks, security guards, sweepers and managers, all of whom have been rendered unemployed.

A 25-year-old former cook at one of the reputed Dhabas in Karnal, pleading anonymity, said, “Soon after the lockdown, we were told to go home without any salary. My employer said they will call me back once the lockdown period is over. Now, I work as labourer in fields to feed my family.”

Haryana Hotel and Restaurant Association president and owner of Karnal’s Noormahal and Jewels Hotels Colonel (retd) Manbeer Chaudhary said, “The businesses of thousands of restaurants, hotels and dhabas in the state have collapsed around our ears. The situation is so bleak that many people are planning to sell their properties.”

‘NO HELPING HAND EXTENDED’

Chaudhary alleged that neither the Centre nor the state had announced any relief for the battered industry. “Though a 25% waiver on fixed electricity charges was announced, it was not implemented.”

“We have raised the matter before the CM repeatedly, but have not been offered any respite. The only silver lining is that the RBI has deferred payment of EMIs,” he said.

The industry has demanded relaxation in GST, property tax and electricity bills for at least one year.

Those in the hospitality industry have also demanded that they be allowed to serve food in eateries keeping social distancing measures in mind.