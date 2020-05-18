Two more cases in HP’s Hamirpur; state’s tally hits 80

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 80.

Both the cases have been reported from Nadaun sub-division of the district with travel history to Mumbai.

One of the patients, hailing from Kardi village, is 35-year-old man who came along with five others, including his wife and brother in a taxi. He was put under home quarantine.

The other patient is 60-year-old, who returned home on May 13 in a taxi. He was quarantined in an institutional facility. The driver of the taxi in which he travelled is also from Manpur village of Nadaun.

The patients have been shifted to Radha Soami Charitable Hospital at Bhota, a dedicated Covid-care centre. There primary contacts are being traced.

The villages they belong from have been declared a containment zone.

33 ACTIVE CASES

With this, the active cases in the state have gone up to 33.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since May 4, with 40 people testing positive.

Two people have died due to the contagion during the corresponding period.

Till date, the state has recorded a total of 80 cases, including three fatalities.

So far, thirty-five people have recovered in the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 20 cases, followed by Una with 18 cases and Chamba with 12 cases.

Ten cases have been reported in Hamirpur, nine in Solan, four each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur and two in Mandi and one in Shimla.

Till date, 17,431 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state. More than 21,000 are under active surveillance.