Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two more held in Sonepat cops’ murder case

Two more held in Sonepat cops’ murder case

The accused were produced in a court in Gohana, which sent them in five-day police remand

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for their involvement in the murder of two policemen in Sonepat’s Butana village on June 29. The accused, Vikas Kumar of Bhiwani and Neeraj of Jind, were produced in a court in Gohana, which sent them in five-day police remand.

Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said two men, who were accompanying four criminals, were arrested for their involvement in the murder of two cops near Butana checkpost.

“We had earlier arrested Sandeep Kumar and two women, while main accused Amit Kumar was shot dead in an encounter. These two were absconding since June 29. We will extract more information from the duo during their remand,” the SP added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JeM operative held in Pulwama attack case
Jul 08, 2020 00:59 IST
First woman moves Supreme Court over triple talaq law
Jul 08, 2020 01:03 IST
Faster forest clearances for national highway projects? State forest dept seeks clarity from green ministry
Jul 08, 2020 01:00 IST
Developers in Mumbai woo migrant workers back to sites with sops
Jul 08, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.