Two more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll reaches 45

Meanwhile, 130 patients were also discharged on Friday, taking the number of those cured to 2,107

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two more people succumbed to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 45 in Chandigarh on Friday.

Also, with 160 people testing positive, the total count has reached 3,724. As many as 1,090 cases (30%) have surfaced in the past one week.

Among those who died is a 84-year-old man from Sector 22, who was also suffering from coronary artery disease, hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. He died following acute respiratory distress syndrome with cardiorespiratory arrest at a private hospital in Mohali.

A 58-year-old man from Mauli Jagran is the other fatality. He had acute kidney injury, alcoholic liver disease and pneumonitis and died a the PGIMER.



Like the two of them, 39 other patients who have died so far had comorbidities, and only four were not diagnosed with any other disease.

Meanwhile, 130 patients were also discharged on Friday, taking the number of those cured to 2,107. There are 1572 active cases in the city.

