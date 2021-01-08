Sections
Two nabbed for setting Chandigarh grocer’s shop on fire to avenge friend’s murder

The grocer’s two sons are behind the bars for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man to death in Maloya last year.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two residents of Maloya were arrested for setting on fire a grocery store in Colony Number 4 to avenge the murder of their friend.

The accused are Sonu and Paras, both residents of Housing Board Flats, Maloya.

In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar Verma, who runs a grocery shop in Colony Number 4, Industrial Area, told the police that on January 1, around 2.15am, he was woken up by clatter outside.

When he went out, he was shocked to find his shop on fire and immediately called the fire brigade and police.



His shop was completely gutted in the incident, and he later got to know that it was set on fire by Jang, Shaved, Paras, Sonu and Najim to avenge the murder of their friend, Sandeep, 19.

Verma said his two sons, Akash, 21, and Vikash, 19, were behind the bars for the murder of Sandeep, who was stabbed to death on August 24, 2020, in Maloya.

Sandeep used to ply an e-rickshaw. On his father’s complaint, a murder case was registered against Verma’s sons, besides Aman and Varinder.

Verma lodged an arson complaint on Wednesday, following which a case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

According to investigators, the accused and the grocer’s sons had been nursing a grudge against each other and had fought many times before Sandeep’s murder.

