Two new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take total count to 202

Both men are residents of Bapu Dham Colony, a containment zone, which accounts for 64.8% of the cases in Chandigarh

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Two male residents aged 50 and 25 years, who were admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, tested positive, according to laboratory reports from Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. (HT PHOTO Representative Image )

Two fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surfaced in Bapu Dham colony, a containment zone in Sector 26, taking the count of cases in Chandigarh to 202 on Wednesday morning.

Two male residents aged 50 and 25 years, who were admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, tested positive, according to laboratory reports from Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, an official spokesperson said.

With this, the count of coronavirus infected people from Bapu Dham Colony has reached 131, which accounts for 64.8% of cases in the city. The chain at the colony was triggered by a 30-year-old resident who works as an operation theatre attendant at Government Medical College and Hospital. He was discharged after treatment on Tuesday.

So far, 91 people have recovered from the disease. There are 108 active cases so far, while three persons have died after contracting the infection.



The recovery rate for persons who tested negative after contracting the infection was 29% but after implementing the new discharge policy on Tuesday (which allows discharging patients who are asymptomatic and mild symptoms for home isolation), 34 patients have been discharged from the ayurvedic college in Sector 46. With this, the recovery rate has gone up to 45.5%.

