Two people commit suicide in Himachal’s Solan district

A 30-year-old man and 21-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging themselves in Solan district.

The man, a resident of Sirmaur district’s Pachhad tehsil, was an emergency response officer (ERO) at 108 GVK , Dharampur.

A friend found him hanging from the ceiling fan in his rented accommodation and called the police and an ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. No suicide note has been found.

In another incident, a 21-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her room in Solan on Sunday night.

She was found by her brother and was rushed to the Solan Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Bodies of both the deceased have been handed over to their families after conducting a postmortem.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Solan Shiv Kumar confirmed the report and said the police are conducting the investigation.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. You can reach Mental Health and Rehabilitation Centre, Boileauganj, Shimla, at 0177-2633601 or visit www.hhmhrshimla.org.