Two people test positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda, Muktsar

Two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Bathinda and Muktsar on Thursday.

A 27-year-old resident of Talwandi Sabo sub-division tested positive in Bathinda and a newlywed woman of Malout tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Muktsar.

Civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said the 27-year-old patient had returned from Delhi to his native village, Lehri, in a taxi, recently, and had been in home quarantine since.

Sandhu said five of his primary contacts, including the patient’s parents and the taxi driver, will be tested for the virus.

In another case from Muktsar district, a newlywed woman of Malout town tested positive for Covid-19. During the lockdown, the 20-year-old had been stranded at her parents’ house in Delhi and returned to her in-laws recently.

Samples of seven of her primary contacts, including her husband and in-laws, are being collected.

Meanwhile, three Covid-19 patients were discharged in Muktsar district. The district has now five active Covid-19 cases.