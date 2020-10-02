Sections
Two plumbers die of electrocution in Sector 27, house owner booked

Officials privy to the investigation said it was unclear how exactly the two got electrocuted, however, foul play has been ruled out.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Family members of the deceased in an inconsolable state in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Two plumbers died of electrocution when they were fixing a motor in a water tank in Sector 27 on Thursday morning.

As per the police, Jitender Kumar and his nephew Veeru of Dhanas, had gone to fix the water tank of one Ram Avtar, who runs a jewellery shop in Sector 29. There were three water tanks that needed to be fixed. After fixing two, the two entered the third and were electrocuted. Police were alerted by the house owner and the two were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where they were declared dead.

Officials privy to the investigation said it was unclear how exactly the two got electrocuted. “It’s not clear whether the power was switched on by mistake by the two or by the owner when they were inside the tank. However, foul play has been ruled out,” they said.

A case under section 304-A (death by negligence) was registered against Ram Avtar at the Sector 26 police station and he was arrested and later released on bail.

