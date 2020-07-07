Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two Punjab residents killed in Vancouver car crash

Two Punjab residents killed in Vancouver car crash

One of the deceased was pursuing his mechanical engineering degree in Canada

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two youth from Punjab died in a road mishap in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. One of the deceased was identified as Gian Singh, 21, the son of Gurbhagat Singh Namdhari who is a trustee of Garden Valley International School, Machhiwara. He was pursuing his mechanical engineering degree in Canada.

The other deceased was a native of Mohali.

Gian Singh’s family said that he and his friend had gone for an outing on Monday and were returning home when their car collided with a truck.Both of them died on the spot. The Vancouver police identified them by their ID cards and sounded their local guardians.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pending salaries: Kasturba nurses call off strike after assurance but docs threaten mass resignations
Jul 07, 2020 23:27 IST
Sanitation worker dies of Covid
Jul 07, 2020 23:26 IST
Jail inmates allowed to consult private lawyers via video conference
Jul 07, 2020 23:26 IST
HC asks DU for its final decision on holding exams
Jul 07, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.