Two pvt schools reopen for board classes in Ludhiana

Faculty members of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, welcoming students back as the school reopened after seven months on Monday. (Gupreet Singh/HT)

Two private schools in the city affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education reopened on Monday for students of board classes after seven months.

It was mandatory for students visiting the schools to get written consent from their parents .

DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, reopened for students of Class 12 with stringent precautionary measures in place.

All students had to undergo thermal screening, oximeters were used to check oxygen saturation levels and regular hand sanitisation was ensured. Circles were marked at the entrance gate and in corridors so that social distancing is maintained.

Tripods and wi-fi facility has been provided to all teachers so that they can also conduct online classes simultaneously. Twelve students were accommodated in every room and social distancing norms were followed.

A Class 12 humanities student, Jasleen Kaur, said, “I am very excited about attending school after seven months. This is my last year in school and I want to enjoy every moment. I missed my classroom, library and discussions with teachers and friends.”

School principal, JK Sidhu, said, “Parents of over 31 Class-12 students have given consent for them to visit school from Monday to Wednesday for doubt clearance while students of Class 10 will be allowed to visit from Thursday to Saturday. We have prepared a video today to showcase our preparations to ensure all safety norms are followed. We are hopeful that more parents will send their wards to school in the coming days.”

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, also reopened on Monday in two shifts for students of Classes 10 and 12 . Over 150 students visited school for doubt clearance with their parents’ consent.

For the morning shift, students of Class 10 reported at 8.30 am; while Class 12 students reported at 11 am for the next shift.

Staff was deployed at the school’s entrance to check temperatures of students, hand sanitisation was ensured and students were asked to follow social-distancing norms.

A Class 12 student, Nidhi Sharma, said, “I am glad that I was able to visit school and get help from my subject teachers. Since I have my board exams, I was worried as I need assistance from my teachers. Classroom teaching is more impactful and this is a crucial time for students with only three months left for final exams.”

School principal, Paramjit Kaur said, “We have received a good response from the parents and have made arrangements to accommodate over 150 students. More parents have given their consent and the students will be alloted separate rooms to ensure social distancing norms are followed.”