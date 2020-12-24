Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Two sex detection rackets busted in Ludhiana

Two sex detection rackets busted in Ludhiana

Ultrasound machines seized; three people arrested in the first raid and a matron in the second one

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two illegal sex detection centres were unearthed during raids carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first raid was carried out by a team of the Punjab health department in Pratap Chowk in which three people were arrested and an ultrasound machine was recovered.

The accused have been identified as Manmohan Pal of Janakpuri, who is a registered medical practitioner (RMP), and Tinku Rana and Ramesh Lal, who were acting as touts for him, police said.

District family planning officer Dr SP Singh said the accused were arrested on the basis of a tip-off.



Investigating officer Gurdev Singh said that Pal had been booked earlier by Shimlapuri police for a similar offence.

The second raid was conducted in coordination with a team of the Haryana health department at a matron’s house on Daba Road.

The team tracked the accused through a decoy patient who was posing as pregnant woman. “The matron had established a clinic where she was operating the sex detection centre. She was arranging the ultrasound through another person. As soon as she arranged the machine, she was arrested and handed over to the health department team and Hisar police,” said SP Singh.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the machines were being procured from Jharkhand and other parts of India. “The ultrasound machines used for such crimes are more than 15 years old. Such gangs operate in clandestine manner and tracking them is really difficult,” said Singh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Fresh Shigella case detected in north Kerala
by HT Correspondent
No new articles on Sci Hub, Libgen till Jan 6 over copyright infringement: Delhi HC
by HT Correspondents
Alagiri hints at launching a new party, says won’t work with DMK
by Divya Chandrababu
Trinamool Congress worker, supporter found dead in Bengal
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.